Goodwill Unboxed supports nonprofit with food sampling event at AMP at 16-Tech

If you’re someone with an old box of stuff cluttering up your garage, why not donate it to Goodwill to support your most vulnerable neighbors?

Goodwill Unboxed is a new event that allows you to sample food from 16 vendors and enjoy signature cocktails.

It’s happening on Thursday, September 15 at 6 p.m. at the AMP at 16-Tech in Indianapolis and is currently sold out for this year.

Rachel Eble , VP of the Goodwill Foundation, and Ivan Cropper, VP of marketing for the Goodwill Foundation, joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to discuss more of what you can expect from this event, how people who support Goodwill are changing lives, how you can attending this event and more.

