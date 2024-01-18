Grammy award-winning artist set to perform in Indy

Contemporary worship singer Dante Bowe is set to grace the 17th annual All-Star Gospel Celebration (ASGC). Hosted by NBA Veteran and former National Basketball Players Association VP Maurice “Mo” Evans, along with three-time NBA All-Star Host Jacinda Jacobs and other distinguished figures, this event pays tribute to NBA players, community leaders, and high-profile individuals who contribute significantly to positive change in the lives of others and their communities. Dante Bowe’s soul-stirring performance promises to be a highlight of this year’s celebration. For more details about the event, visit www.allstargospelcelebration.com.