Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Grammy award-winning artist set to perform in Indy

Grammy award winning artist set to perform in Indy

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Contemporary worship singer Dante Bowe is set to grace the 17th annual All-Star Gospel Celebration (ASGC). Hosted by NBA Veteran and former National Basketball Players Association VP Maurice “Mo” Evans, along with three-time NBA All-Star Host Jacinda Jacobs and other distinguished figures, this event pays tribute to NBA players, community leaders, and high-profile individuals who contribute significantly to positive change in the lives of others and their communities. Dante Bowe’s soul-stirring performance promises to be a highlight of this year’s celebration. For more details about the event, visit www.allstargospelcelebration.com.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Hunter Biden agrees to deposition...
Political News /
A first-ever experiment shows how...
Health Spotlight /
Indiana bill defining antisemitism advances...
Local News /
Indiana furniture wholesaler recalls 580,000...
Business /
Bill blocking IndyGo Blue Line...
Political News /
Indiana Senate committee scales back...
News /
Fashion Recap: Best looks from...
All Indiana /
Electric vehicle owners struggle to...
All Indiana /