Home for the holidays: Retired military dog reunited with handler

We are thrilled to announce that Vice President of Military Affairs and Special Projects, Amy Hrin, joined us to share an inspiring and heartwarming story.

Amy discussed the extraordinary reunion between a retired veteran K9 and his former handler, Staff Sergeant Mike Alcala.

This reunion holds a special place in our hearts as it brings to light the incredible bond between service dogs and their handlers.

After being separated for two long years, we learned the tale of how this once inseparable pair found their way back to each other, reminding us of the connections formed between our brave soldiers and their loyal canine companions.

Join us for this touching and unforgettable story of love, loyalty, and the enduring spirit of friendship.