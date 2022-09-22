All Indiana

Hot Rod Drag Week 2022 makes stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the race meant to give bragging rights and the title of “Fastest Street Car in America.” HOT ROD Drag Week is underway and its second pit stop, on Tuesday, was at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

During the weeklong event, drivers put their endurance and creativity to the test over five days, four cities, and more than 1,000 miles.

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome caught up with Alex Taylor, drag racer and co-host of “Hot Rod Garage,” just before her race. He also visited with Betsy Bennett, HOT ROD Drag Week events and experiential producer, who broke down what draws racing fans and drivers to this event every year.

Hot Rod Drag Week 2022 began Monday in Madison, Ill., and includes stops in Cordova and Byron, Ill. The competition wraps up Friday in St. Louis.

