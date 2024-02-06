Indiana company sponsors Super Bowl LVIII ‘The Tailgate’ Event

Scott Jarred, the Founder and CEO of Invst, finds himself geared up for the much-anticipated big game in Las Vegas this weekend.

As an Indiana-based entrepreneur, Jarred’s presence is not merely as a spectator but as a sponsor of “The Tailgate,” the esteemed red-carpet affair commemorating the Super Bowl.

With his company’s sponsorship enhancing the event’s prestige, Jarred anticipates an electrifying atmosphere as football enthusiasts and celebrities alike gather to celebrate the pinnacle of American sports.

For those seeking further details on the Players Tailgate Party and ticket information for Super Bowl Sunday, additional insights can be found here from Bullseye Event Group.