Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists to host ‘Meet The Media Night’ 2024

The Indianapolis Association of Black Journalists is gearing up for a special event!

This year, “Meet the Media Night in Overdrive” is all about motorsports and aiming for greatness.

ABC News Anchor Linsey Davis will speak, and Olivia West will lead a chat with former NBA player Alan Henderson.

The night will also have a scholarship giveaway, music, games, snacks, and a cash bar. You can also sponsor the event.

Linsey Davis is a Christian, mom, and award-winning journalist.

She’s excited to share her story and inspire others to push themselves.

The event raises money for scholarships for students studying media.

It’s a big night, and tickets are $30 for the public and free for IABJ members. The event is happening at the Skyline Club!

