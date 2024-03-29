Indy Eleven hosts Detroit City FC; get your tickets now!

The Boys in Blue gear up to destroy Detroit City

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since its inception in 2013, Indy Eleven has remained committed to fostering a culture of excellence within its club and community.

Grounded in the goal of fielding teams that reflect the pride of Indiana both on and off the field, the men’s professional soccer team competes in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship, a prominent 24-team league spanning the United States.

Recently, Indy Eleven expanded its reach by welcoming a new top-tier women’s professional team into the Super League, alongside its triumph as the USL W League 2023 National Champions.

Moreover, the club has extended its operations to include USL Academy, Pro Academies in MLS Next and ECNL, and a thriving youth development program.

This program has flourished, engaging over 17,000 children through affiliated youth clubs across Indiana and Illinois.

For those eager to support the team firsthand, Indy Eleven invites fans to join them at their upcoming match against Detroit City FC on March 30th at Carroll Stadium, kicking off at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com, where fans can also find information about other 2024 event dates and schedules. For more details, visit indyeleven.com.