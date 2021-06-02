All Indiana

Indy Eleven welcomes back 5,000 fans, celebrates Pride Night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The Indy Eleven on Wednesday night is welcoming more of the home crowd back to watch the team in action.

According to John Koluder, senior director of communication for the soccer team, there will be around 5,000 seats available for fans as COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen. People will no longer be required to do temperature checks, but team staff is still enforcing wearing masks and social distancing guidelines.

The updated game day health and safety plan is online. The game starts at 7 p.m.

“[We’re] starting to see some return to normalcy,” Koluder said.

The Honda Fun Zone pre-game area and Zeke the mascot will return to entertain fans.

During Indy Eleven’s home stand, the team will also be celebrating its annual Pride Night celebration. Portions of the proceeds made from the merchandise will be donated to Indy Pride. Midfielder Carl Haworth will also be donating to Athlete Ally for every standings point Indy Eleven earns during the six games during Pride Month.

Fans can also get involved with the Indiana Youth Group’s annual PrideRaiser, where they can pledge any dollar amount of every goal scored in the month of June.

You can find more information and the Indy Eleven schedule online.

Wednesday’s game will be broadcast on MyINDY-TV 23.