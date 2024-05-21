Indy Native debuts new book of ‘pictorial wisdom’

Frank McKinney, who comes from Indianapolis, is visiting his hometown to share a hopeful message about overcoming challenges.

He’s a philanthropist, a person who gives back to others, and a real estate artist, which means he’s really good at designing and building houses.

He’s also an author, and he’s promoting his new book called “Aspirational Thoughts · Inspirational Images: An Art Gallery & Teacher – A Photography Exhibit & Mentor.” It came out in April 2024.

He’s going to be at the Dayspring Center and Third Phase Homeless Shelter on May 21 and May 22.

He joined us Tuesday afternoon to share more information about his book and what inspired him to publish it!

You can learn more about him on his website, frank-mckinney.com.