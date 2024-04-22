Indy native Tevin Studdard launches children’s book

Tevin Studdard is a local musician, author, and self-proclaimed journalist who recently launched a children’s book series featuring Indianapolis neighborhoods!

He developed a love for music inspired by his cousin’s success on American Idol. H

He combined his passion for sports and music by creating team theme songs for schools and professional teams across the nation.

Concerned by the lack of representation in children’s media for kids like his own, he was determined to create stories that reflected their identities.

His dedication to amplifying underrepresented voices led him to interview over 1,700 black business owners on his podcast while working at WISH-TV Channel 8.

Now, he aims to further highlight diverse stories through his platform.