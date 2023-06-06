Is This Anything?: Kenny Rogers’ new album; ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ hits new record

Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as "Lucille," "Lady" and "Islands in the Stream" and embraced his persona as "The Gambler" on record and on TV died Friday night, March 20, 2020. He was 81.

The first posthumous album by Kenny Rogers, ‘Life Is Like a Song’ is out now. The album was curated by Kenny’s widow, Wanda.

The album features rarities and previously unreleased material. Also included is a duet with Dolly Parton and the song “Goodbye”, written by Lionel Richie.

Also, Foo Fighters have released their first album of new music since the passing of drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The album features the band’s longest recorded song to date, the ten-minute song, “The Teacher”.

–

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ has set another box office record.

The movie has hit 1.3 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. This surpasses Disney’s ‘Frozen’ to become the second-biggest animated film of all-time.

Also, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in addition to its 120-plus million-dollar weekend in the U.S., the movie also caught 88.1 million dollars in its international debut.