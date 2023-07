Jazz performer Wayne Powers is swinging his way to Indianapolis

Jazz singer, and entertainer Wanye Powers, visited “All Indiana” today to discuss his upcoming performance this July.

Powers will be performing at Feinstein’s alongside trio Kevin Anker, Fred Withrow, and Mike Kessler for one night only.

Come see Wanye Powers at 7:30, Saturday, July 22nd, at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael.

To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com.