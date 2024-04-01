KG’s Kids, Inc., Bank of America team up to collect 3,000 books

KG’s Kids, Inc., a nonprofit founded by Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson, is partnering with Bank of America, led by VP & Market Executive Geordan Coleman, to organize a book drive from April 1 to April 30, 2024.

The drive aims to gather a minimum of 3,000 new or gently used books, primarily targeting elementary and middle school-aged children.

These books will be generously donated to Indianapolis Public Schools and Warren Township Schools.

Community members interested in contributing to this noble cause can drop off their donations at collection bins situated at 12 Bank of America financial centers across the Indianapolis Metro area.

By coming together, KG’s Kids and Bank of America are making a significant impact on the educational journey of young students, promoting literacy and fostering a love for reading within the community.