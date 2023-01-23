All Indiana

Kid-ing With Kayla: ‘Grit & Grace’ with Fanchon Stinger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indianapolis television anchor is now living out her passion to lead young ladies with courage, grit and grace.

Fanchon Stinger, founder and CEO of “Grit & Grace” is bringing girls together from around the country to learn from positive role models in every area of life, including professional bull riding.

“Grit & Grace Celebrity Gala + Fundraiser” is on Jan 27. This will be a night of great food, entertainment by Coffey Anderson and celebrity guests.

