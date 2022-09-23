All Indiana

Lilly’s Day of Service shines spotlight on Brightwood Community Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eli Lilly and Company’s Global Day of Service celebrated its 15th year on Thursday by giving nearly 1,000 employees a chance to volunteer in 19 projects across the city.

The community improvement projects included tree planting, helping with park maintenance, and a special mural for the Brightwood Community Center.

This year’s focus is on “building healthy lives, minds, and communities.”

The concept of the mural was created by Indianapolis-based artist and WISH-TV’s Joy Hernandez along with co-artist Jarrod Dortch.

Watch the video to see how Brightwood Community Center Executive Director, Shonna Majors, wants the project to reflect on its mission to provide a safe space for kids in the community.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful President and CEO Jeremy Kranowitz also talks about why these projects are special to the organization and what kind of impact they can make on neighborhoods that need a boost.

According to Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, which has been a part of the day of service since the beginning, Lilly employees have completed more than 1.2 million volunteer hours on the day alone in 65 countries all over the world.

Here are some quick facts on what Lilly’s Global Day of Service has done since its inception, according to Keep Indianapolis Beautiful:

Planted 255,909 plants

Planted 17,351 trees

Used 5,536 gallons of paint on 73 murals

on Shoveled 17,643 yards of mulch (nearly 1,800 dump trucks worth)

Cleared 109 acres of invasive plants