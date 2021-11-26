All Indiana

Local ‘Dreamgirls’ cast to perform national anthem at Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “All Indiana” had some amazing performers in the house Friday.

They will perform Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Lucas Oil Stadium. They’ll be leading the national anthem.

Dionna Duvall is the artistic director, and Kila J. Adams is the director of talent and casting. This production of “Dreamgirls” is produced by KaidyDid Productions, which is owned by three African American women. They put on a different Broadway production each season.

“Dreamgirls” performs in Chicago in March, followed by a production of “The Color Purple.”