Mass Ave businesses celebrating Small Business Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a chance to support small businesses in a big way. Small Business Saturday is back downtown on Indy’s Massachusetts Avenue. More than 40 independently owned restaurants, shops, art, theater and more will offer some special deals to help people buy local.

(WISH Photo)

All Indiana spoke with Heather Givans, owner of the modern quilting shop, Crimson Tate, about why Small Business Saturday is so important to her and the other locally owned spots on Mass Ave. She also gave a preview of what she’s offering customers who are shopping for the holiday season.

(WISH Photo)

Watch the video for more. Small Business Saturday on Mass Ave starts Saturday, November 25th, at 9 a.m.

Click HERE for event details.