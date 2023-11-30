McDonald’s brings back adult Happy Meal and Red Lobster losing money … Is This Anything?

McDonald’s brings back adult Happy Meal and Red Lobster losing money…Is This Anything?

Red Lobster’s all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion has turned out to be a costly endeavor, as the company reported losses of approximately 11 million dollars during the third quarter of this year.

The promotion, which made endless shrimp a permanent menu item in June, initially cost customers just 20 dollars.

However, in response to the unexpected popularity of the deal, Red Lobster has decided to raise the price to 25 dollars.

The increased traffic resulting from the promotion saw a two percent uptick compared to the previous quarter and a four percent increase compared to the previous year.

In a different fast-food development, McDonald’s is bringing back adult Happy Meals, complete with toys.

For the first time in 25 years, the McNugget Buddies make a return, and the adult Happy Meal comes in a Kerwin Frost box, featuring either a 10-piece chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, fries, a drink, and a McNugget Buddy toy with mix-and-match outfits.

McDonald’s collaborated with creative director and DJ Kerwin Frost on this nostalgic offering, aiming to create an inclusive experience inspired by Kerwin’s childhood and the spirit of Frost Way.

The adult Happy Meal will be available for ordering starting on Dec. 11.