Photos show road rage suspect altered vehicle after deadly shooting, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The two suspects charged in last week’s deadly road rage shooting were formally charged today by the Marion County Prosecutor’s office.

Andre Briski of Indianapolis is charged with murder in the alleged shooting of 35-year-old Ryan Hawkins on May 1.

Shawna Rowland is charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice, both felonies. Rowland is charged for hiding the murder weapon and/or altering the vehicle which was driven during the commission of the crime by Andre Briski.

Court documents included photos of the vehicle Briski was alleged to be driving when the shooting occurred. Photos taken by a traffic camera immediately after the shooting show stickers on the back of the 2009 Ford Explorer. Photos taken after the vehicle was seized by police show the stickers were removed.

Photos provided by court documents also show Briski on a surveillance camera inside a gas station in Franklin before the shooting. That surveillance camera also shows Briski and Rowland getting in and out of the Ford Explorer.

After leaving the gas station in Franklin, Briski was involved in the road rage incident on I-65, just south of Southport Road. Police say he fired a handgun into a car driven by Hawkins. Hawkins slumped over the wheel and his vehicle left the roadway and landed in a pond. The Marion County Coroner ruled Hawkins died from a gunshot wound to his neck.

After the shooting, police say Briski took the Southport Road exit, exited the vehicle and began to flee by walking west on Southport Road.

Police say Briski was captured on various business surveillance cameras on Southport Road and walked out of camera view after walking north on Deerkill Road.

Cameras also captured the Ford Explorer continuing west on Southport Road.

Police say Rowland took the vehicle to Briski’s mother’s house where she attempted to alter the look of the vehicle by removing window stickers and hiding the firearm used in the crime.

Rowland turned herself in to police and the Ford Explorer was searched. Photos show the interior of the vehicle after the shooting, showing the sticker that appeared to have been removed from the window and an empty 40 caliber Smith and Wesson magazine. The magazine matches the description of the gun used in the shooting, according to police.

Briski was arrested at a medical facility and told police that Hawkins ‘brake-checked’ and made ‘hand gestures’ at him. Ryan Hawkins was a deaf man.

Briski and Rowland are due back in court July 11 for a pre-trial conference and will face a jury trial beginning July 15.