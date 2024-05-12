Person dead after shooting near North Ewing Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s near east side on Saturday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Ewing Street on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s near east side. When officers arrived to the location, they found a person in critical condition with gunshot wound injuries.

The person was later pronounced dead.

Investigators did not immediately provide information on the identity of the victim, suspect information, or what led to the shooting.

