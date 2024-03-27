McDonald’s, Krispy Kreme partnership; Will TikTok be banned?

Krispy Kreme, McDonald’s partner; TikTok under FTC microscope … Is this Anything?

Get ready, Indiana! McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme plan to join forces to bring you a match made in fast-food heaven.

Soon, the iconic combo of a Big Mac and a half-dozen glazed doughnuts will be available in McDonald’s stores across the state.

The collaboration between these two brands has been officially announced through a press release, promising customers a delectable treat starting later this year, with a nationwide rollout planned by the end of 2026.

McDonald’s tested this partnership in 160 restaurants in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky, where customer excitement and demand surpassed all expectations.

Now, Indiana residents can anticipate sinking their teeth into the iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme™ Filled Doughnut, all freshly delivered daily to McDonald’s restaurants.

In other news, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an investigation into social media giant TikTok.

Sources reveal that the probe focuses on alleged violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule and potential breaches of the FTC Act, which prohibits deceptive acts affecting commerce.

This investigation comes amid growing congressional scrutiny, with bipartisan efforts aimed at compelling TikTok’s Chinese-backed parent company, ByteDance, to divest the platform or face a ban in the United States.

IS THIS ANYTHING? Take a look at the full interview above and find out!