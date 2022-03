All Indiana

‘Mean Girls’ musical-comedy comes to Indy’s Old National Centre stage

The music-comedy version of “Mean Girls” based on the hit movie from 2004 is now on stage in Indianapolis!

You can see it at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre through Sunday, April 3.

Thursday on “All Indiana” we were joined by Lawrence E. Street who plays the school principal, Mr. Duval, in the show.

He shared what you can expect from the show and how it’s a little bit different from the original.

For tickets visit, ticketmaster.com.