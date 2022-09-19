All Indiana

‘Menopause The Musical’ comes to Brown County Music Center next weekend

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

“Menopause The Musical” is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the  middle of, or have survived “The Change.”

Now celebrating 20 years of female empowerment through  hilarious musical comedy, “Menopause The Musical” has evolved as a “grassroots” movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Teri Adams, who plays “Iowa Housewife” joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to discuss what you can expect from the show.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After  noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire  audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical® was created as a celebration of  women who find themselves at any stage of “The Change.” The laughter-filled 90-minute production  gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the  ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.

“Menopause The Musical” is now in its 20th year and 16th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 17 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide and has  been translated into nine languages.

For more information, click here.

Tickets are on sale now at browncountymusiccenter.com, ticketmaster.com and at the venue box office.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Doctor says it’s safe to get flu shot and COVID booster together

Medical /

After the Bell: Stocks shaky; reaction to Netflix plans; fix-it-yourself iPhone 14

Business /

LGBTQ groups condemn Catholic church event, claim it promotes harm in youths

Multicultural News /

How to deal with narcissism in a relationship

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.