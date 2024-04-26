Michael Colyar talks marrying the love of his life and performing in Indy!

The Michael Colyar Morning Show keeps entertaining listeners with its funny and insightful content.

Michael Colyar, along with his team, brings laughter and engaging discussions to audiences every morning.

Colyar is bringing that fun and laughter right here in Indianapolis this weekend!

The show’s popularity continues to grow, making it a favorite among many listeners tuning in for a lively start to their day.

In a recent episode, Michael Colyar shared a special segment called “15 min with Me and my Wife,” giving listeners a peek into his personal life.

Together with his wife, they shared funny stories and heartfelt moments, showing the bond they share.

This segment resonated with listeners, offering a genuine portrayal of love and companionship.

Recently, Michael Colyar got married to the love of his life, a moment celebrated by friends, family, and fans.

This marks a new chapter in Colyar’s life, filled with love and happiness. As he moves forward, fans look forward to more laughter and success both on the air and in his personal life.