Mix it Monday: How to make the perfect espresso martini

Mix It Monday brings you the perfect antidote to the chill in the air with a caffeine kick – Espresso Martinis.

Over the past year, these java-infused cocktails have taken the world by storm, and for good reason. Ideal for coffee enthusiasts, they’re a surefire way to stand out as the hero of your family Thanksgiving gathering or the star of your office Christmas party.

Tom Gibson, the president of Blue Ice Vodka and an adept cocktail chemist, is here to elevate your mixology game.

He’s concocted a trio of low-calorie Espresso Martinis that are bound to captivate even the most discerning cocktail aficionados.

This lineup includes the timeless classic Espresso Martini, a decadent Chocolate Espresso Martini, and a seasonal twist with the Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini.

So, whether you’re sipping by the fireside or shaking it up at a festive soirée, these espresso martinis are your ticket to flavor-packed, caffeine-fueled delight.

Cheers to Mix It Monday and the art of crafting the perfect martini!