All Indiana

Mood-boosting drink is world’s first legal psychedelic

Psychedelics are going mainstream.

Many states are decriminalizing magic mushrooms like psilocybin, ayahuasca and mescaline because of their mental health uses, and now, the brand Psychedelic Water is available for people looking for a way to boost their mood.

The brand is the world’s first legal blend of kava root, damiana leaf and green tea leaf extract. Kava and damiana are psychedelics, and according to the company, they won’t make the walls melt or the trees change color, but they will expand your consciousness.

Brandon Samuel, Psychedelic Water executive, joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to help further expand our consciousness.

Psycedelic Water is now available at Urban Outfitters in 130 stores nationwide.

For more information visit, psychedelicwater.com.