Mother-daughter duo works to empower other business owners

They’re a mother-daughter team building a legacy in business, and now they want to encourage others to do the same.

Soraya Van Horn and Soroya Garner, creators of the “Empowher’d in Business” event, joined us Tuesday to share how working to empower other business owners, especially women, misconceptions when it comes to building a business, their upcoming event in partnership with the Indy Black Chamber of Commerce and more.

Watch the video above to hear from them.

For more information visit, bit.ly/EIBIndy.