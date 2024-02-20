Music journalist Kat Taylor talks new feminism book

Kat Taylor, a music journalist known for her contributions to publications like Billboard, Spin, and American Songwriter, has recently released a hardcover titled “She’s a [Explicit]: Women in Rock Shaping Feminism.”

With twenty in-depth chapters, the book delves into the lives and careers of influential female musicians, offering exclusive insights into their journeys.

From icons like Suzi Quatro and Ann Wilson of Heart to trailblazers such as Exene Cervenka of X and Gina Schock of The Go-Go’s, Taylor explores the impact these women have had on the music industry and feminism as a whole.

“She’s a [Explicit]” promises to be a must-read for music enthusiasts and advocates of gender equality alike.

More information about the book can be found at http://backbeatbooks.com/books/9781493072545.