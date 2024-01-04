Napoleon Dynamite star Efren Ramirez touring Indiana

Get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane as Efren Ramirez, the talented actor known for his iconic role as “Pedro” in the classic film “Napoleon Dynamite,” makes a special appearance in select Indiana towns this month.

In this indie gem, written by Jared and Jerusha Hess and directed by Jared for his full-length debut, Ramirez’s portrayal of Pedro left a mark on the hearts of many.

Despite its modest $400,000 budget, “Napoleon Dynamite” became a phenomenon, grossing almost $45 million in its initial run.

Now, fans have the opportunity to relive the magic as actors from the film, including Efren Ramirez, tour regularly to host Q & A sessions with audiences following screenings.

It’s a chance for Hoosiers to connect with a piece of cinematic history and engage with the talented performer who brought Pedro to life on the big screen.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of these special screenings and interact with Efren Ramirez for an unforgettable experience.