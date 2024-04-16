Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Naptown Rumble bringing boxing back to Indy

Naptown Rumble bringing boxing back to Indy

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready for an electrifying night as Naptown Rumble 2, presented by Magic Promotions, returns to ignite the night on April 20, 2024, at Arsenal Tech in Indianapolis, Indiana!

Anticipation is high for an exhilarating evening of professional boxing matches.

Prepare to witness fierce competition and awe-inspiring athleticism as skilled pugilists step into the ring to vie for victory.

The doors will swing open at 4:30 p.m. before the first punch is thrown at 5:30 p.m.

From the adrenaline-pumping action to the pulsating energy of the crowd, Naptown Rumble 2 promises an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

What’s more, this event isn’t just for the adults; it’s a family-friendly affair where children are warmly welcomed to join in the excitement and witness the thrill of live boxing up close.

Mark your calendars and prepare to be swept away by the intensity of Naptown Rumble 2!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Caitlin Clark drafted by the...
All Indiana /
Building Indy’s brand around culture...
All Indiana /
Local group works to encourage...
All Indiana /
Caitlin Clark drafted number one...
All Indiana /
Multicultural Spotlight: Andrea Bocelli’s 30th-anniversary...
Multicultural News /
Lawrence police seek missing 26-year-old...
Local News /
Letting vouchers fund Indiana microschools...
Education /
Purdue professor talks what to...
Indiana News /