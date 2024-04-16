Naptown Rumble bringing boxing back to Indy

Get ready for an electrifying night as Naptown Rumble 2, presented by Magic Promotions, returns to ignite the night on April 20, 2024, at Arsenal Tech in Indianapolis, Indiana!

Anticipation is high for an exhilarating evening of professional boxing matches.

Prepare to witness fierce competition and awe-inspiring athleticism as skilled pugilists step into the ring to vie for victory.

The doors will swing open at 4:30 p.m. before the first punch is thrown at 5:30 p.m.

From the adrenaline-pumping action to the pulsating energy of the crowd, Naptown Rumble 2 promises an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

What’s more, this event isn’t just for the adults; it’s a family-friendly affair where children are warmly welcomed to join in the excitement and witness the thrill of live boxing up close.

Mark your calendars and prepare to be swept away by the intensity of Naptown Rumble 2!