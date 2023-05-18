National Police Week: What Mark43 does to keep you safe

The week of May 15th is National Police Week! President John F. Kennedy designated May 15. as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week in 1962.

Now, National Police Week draws between 25,000 to 40,000 attendees who experience memorial services, live music, and more!

As part of National Police Week, Matt Polega from Mark43 joined us to discuss what’s new and most advanced in crime-fighting technology.

Mark43 works to empower communities with technology to improve safety for all. The company’s Computer-Aided Dispatch is the most intuitive public safety dispatch service available.

They strive to operate with humility, be diligent, embrace others, and pursue excellence in the protection of the public.

Guest Matt Polega serves as the company’s Co-Founder and Head of External Affairs. He’s a 2013 graduate of Harvard’s Mechanical Engineering program and created Mark43 with two of his classmates. The success of the company led Polega to appear on Forbes 30 Under 30 for Enterprise Tech.

Tune in to hear what Mark43 does differently to ensure that first responders have the best tech needed to keep communities safe!