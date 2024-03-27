Search
Nyla Nova STEMversity educating students nationwide

Empowering girls in STEM

by: Divine Triplett
Nyla Nova STEMversity® is driven by a vision to empower naturally curious students through engaging STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) curriculum and experiences.

Their goal is to foster success not only in academic settings but also in the wider world.

Through their mission to Educate, Empower, and Equip scholars of today, Nyla Nova STEMversity® aims to lay the foundation for these students to emerge as the STEM leaders of tomorrow.

With a focus on providing interactive learning opportunities, Nyla Nova STEMversity® seeks to ignite passion and curiosity among students, encouraging them to explore and excel in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

By equipping students with the necessary tools and knowledge, they are preparing them to tackle the challenges of the future and make meaningful contributions to society.

