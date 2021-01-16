Old Major market teaching ‘Charcuterie for Dummies’ class

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Old Major market, an Indianapolis-based food company that specializes in all things meat, is now offering a special class on how to put together a charcuterie board for parties or just for snacking at home.

At Old Major, the secret to the formula is simple: High-quality ingredients give you some high-standard food.

Watch Old Major founder and butcher, Mark LaFay, as he explains the passion behind the business and why they decided to give classes in an interview with All Indiana’s Randall Newsome.