Orthodontist talks dealing with, avoiding dental emergencies during holidays

No one wants to be in the ER for a dental issue on Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve, but is there any way to prevent a dental emergency from happening during the holidays?

You may be surprised to learn that the number one culprit of dental emergencies this time of year is opening packages and gifts with your teeth.

Your dental health is also connected to so much of your overall wellness, so it’s important to make time for it during and ahead of the holiday season.

Dr. Hoss joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to discuss how to avoid and deal with dental emergencies this holiday season.