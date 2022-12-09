All Indiana

Orthodontist talks dealing with, avoiding dental emergencies during holidays

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

No one wants to be in the ER for a dental issue on Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve, but is there any way to prevent a dental emergency from happening during the holidays?

You may be surprised to learn that the number one culprit of dental emergencies this time of year is opening packages and gifts with your teeth.

Your dental health is also connected to so much of your overall wellness, so it’s important to make time for it during and ahead of the holiday season.

Dr. Hoss joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to discuss how to avoid and deal with dental emergencies this holiday season.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Houchin says changes to flood insurance, mental health treatment needed

Politics /

Local organizations team up for holiday coat drive

All Indiana /

Cool weekend ahead, another system to move in next week

Weather Blog /

Tasty Takeout: Naptown Hot Chicken

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.