Otters predict winner of Super Bowl LVII; Coca Cola making spiced new permanent flavor

As the Super Bowl approaches, excitement builds over who will win between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the Texas State Aquarium, Arthur and Fisher, two four-year-old otters, made their pick by choosing between ice cakes representing each team.

Arthur favored the Chiefs, while Fisher briefly considered the 49ers before deciding otherwise. Regardless of their choice, both otters enjoy life at the aquarium, having been rescued from different places in Texas.

In other news, Coca-Cola introduces “Spiced” Coke, blending its classic taste with raspberry and spicy flavors, catering to consumer demands for bolder beverages.

Available in the US and Canada from February 19th, this new addition promises a refreshing twist for soda aficionados.