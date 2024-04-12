Patty’s Picks: ‘Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’

On today’s “Patty’s Picks,” the spotlight falls on a film that’s resurrecting nostalgia from over three decades ago.

Patty wastes no time in unveiling the subject of discussion: “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead,” a cult classic from 1991, starring the talented Christina Applegate. However, there’s a twist in this tale of revival. The film returns with a modern makeover, offering a fresh take on its predecessor.

Through the lens of a full video presentation, viewers catch a glimpse of the revamped edition.

This time, the narrative unfolds within a Black family, navigating the complexities of coming-of-age dynamics.

With their mother’s sudden departure for a stress-relieving retreat, the responsibility of the household falls on the shoulders of the teenage children, entrusted to the care of an eccentric and cantankerous babysitter.

Awarding it four out of five stars, Patty encourages viewers to watch, not just for its entertainment value but for the lessons it imparts.

With Patty’s stamp of approval, “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” is a film you don’t want to miss!