All Indiana

Press Play Gaming Lounge debuts new virtual reality experience

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — When Ray Embry first opened up his Press Play Gaming Lounge, he had no idea that the COVID-19 pandemic was right around the corner.

However, with support throughout the community, his family-friendly entertainment center has survived.

“I credit the people who want something different and see this as a special place,” Embry said.

Press Play’s newest virtual reality attraction, the Omni Arena, is an interactive experience and a project he launched with the help of his partners Steve James and Bryan Murphy.

“When you have people working together it’s three times the power,” he said. “I love to team up with people who are as driven on the entrepreneurial level as me.”

Embry talks about what drew him to bring this new experience to Press Play.

“What drew me to it was wanting to stay ahead of the VR curve,” Embry said. “We (need) to have something where people can play together. Not only is it new and innovative, but it allows people to do that. I saw it and I said, ‘I got to have that.’”

Go online to learn how to be a part of Press Play’s Omni Arena experience.