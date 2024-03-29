‘Race to Fill the Food Pantry’ 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Join the community in supporting the Race to Fill the Food Pantry Campaign throughout March!

Every donation made to this important cause will be generously matched dollar for dollar by Professional NHRA Top Fuel Dragster, Josh Hart, and Brittanie Hart, up to $10,000.

With the last day to give being April 1, 2024, there’s no better time to contribute.

Your participation in this campaign will directly impact the food pantry and its ability to provide nutritious and delicious meals to those in need within the community.

By doubling the impact of your donation, Josh Hart and Brittanie Hart are extending a helping hand to ensure that our neighbors facing food insecurity receive the support they deserve in a dignified manner.

Your support will not only help fill the shelves of the food pantry but also spread hope and kindness to individuals and families experiencing hardship.

Whether you choose to give a little or a lot, every contribution counts and makes a meaningful difference.

Together, let’s rally behind this important cause and make a lasting impact on our community. Give now and be a part of the Race to Fill the Food Pantry Campaign!