Recruiter shares tips on asking for a raise, talks upcoming power lunch for women

by: Tierra Carpenter
What are three things you can do right now to get a raise?

It’s an important question in this time of serious inflation.

Jennifer Magley, a technical recruiter at Averity technology staffing firm, joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” with the answer.

She says she helps candidates get jobs at a salary of sometimes 50 thousand dollars more than they targeted.

Magley is also hosting a power lunch for women on Monday, Sept. 26 at 11:45 a.m. at Just Pop In! (6406 Cornell Avenue Indianapolis, IN).

To contact Magley message her on LinkedIN, here.

