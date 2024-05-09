Police: Illegal activity at massage businesses leads to arrest

(WISH) — A four-month investigation led by the Frankfort Police Department (FPD), Crawfordsville Police Department (CPD), Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana Gaming Commission, Indiana Department of Revenue, and Battleground Police Department resulted in multiple locations in Frankfort and Montgomery County being raided on Wednesday.

The focus of the investigation stems from complaints of illegal activity conducted at massage businesses in Frankfort and Crawfordsville.

Search warrants were served in the 1000 Block of Walnut Avenue in Frankfort, the 2100 Block of W. Oak Hill Road, the 2000 Block of Lebanon Road, the 1500 Block of S. Washington Street, Mercedes Drive, the 600 Block of S. Grace Avenue, the 600 Block of S. Mill Street, and the 400 Block of Shady lane in Crawfordsville.

Xiaoyun Chen, 52, was arrested in connection with the operations of the businesses, and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for the Crawfordsville Police Department case. The Frankfort Police department will request an arrest warrant to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

“We want to thank Detectives from CPD, FPD, and MCSO, officers from HSI, Battleground Police Department, the Montgomery County Probation Department, the Indiana Gaming Commission, the Indiana Department of Revenue, ICESAHT and IPATH Taskforce for their investigative efforts on this case,” stated Crawfordsville Police Chief Aaron Mattingly, Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker, and Montgomery County Sheriff Ryan Needham. “The partnerships between the departments and state agencies allowed both cities to work together when we found out how connected our cases were.”

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Crawfordsville Police Department at 765-362-3762.