Siblings embrace mother for first time since pandemic began

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Four siblings did something with their mom that they haven’t been able to since the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside-down last March: They got to hug her.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently cleared residents in senior living communities who have been fully vaccinated to have close contact with loved ones during visits.

Pat Griffin got a chance to feel the warm embraces of her sons, Joe and Steve, and her daughters, Becky and Brenda; it’s a moment that was emotional for her and her kids.

Greenwood Meadows Executive Director, Jerald Cosey reflected on the touching moment. “It’s renewal in the air. Today is a great day. These residents and family members have sacrificed so much.”

Cosey said more reunions are happening at his facility and all around the world. “This is a result of people taking the time to get vaccinated,” he said. “Slowly but surely we’re going to beat this COVID.”

He said service professionals’ sharing of these moments gives them momentum. “That’s the fuel that we need as service professionals to keep advancing the ball.”