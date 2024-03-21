Singer Ledisi talks about music journey, growth, and more!

In a one-on-one interview, Amicia engages with Ledisi, a multi-talented American R&B and jazz recording artist, songwriter, music producer, author, and actress.

Ledisi’s diverse array of talents has cemented her as a prominent figure in the music and entertainment industry, and Amicia delves deep into Ledisi’s journey, exploring her inspirations, creative process, and the significance of her multifaceted career.

With her soulful voice and presence, Ledisi shares insights into her artistry, offering a glimpse into the passion and dedication that drive her remarkable career.