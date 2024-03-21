Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Singer Ledisi talks about music journey, growth, and more!

Singer Ledisi talks about music journey

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

In a one-on-one interview, Amicia engages with Ledisi, a multi-talented American R&B and jazz recording artist, songwriter, music producer, author, and actress.

Ledisi’s diverse array of talents has cemented her as a prominent figure in the music and entertainment industry, and Amicia delves deep into Ledisi’s journey, exploring her inspirations, creative process, and the significance of her multifaceted career.

With her soulful voice and presence, Ledisi shares insights into her artistry, offering a glimpse into the passion and dedication that drive her remarkable career.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pan Am Plaza demolition clearing...
I-Team 8 /
Miller Lite bringing back iconic...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Pure-trition
All Indiana /
Indiana Safe Place Program helping...
All Indiana /
Honoring World Down Syndrome Day
All Indiana /
New law bans cellphones in...
Education /
Austin man after stealing police...
Crime Watch 8 /
Greenfield man to face child-sex...
Crime Watch 8 /