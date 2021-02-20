Speedway restaurants bring cajun taste to customers for Mardi Gras

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The town’s restaurants on Main Street are giving people a taste of New Orleans to celebrate the Mardi Gras season.

The seventh annual Mardi Gras in Speedway got underway Friday and continues through Saturday. Six restaurants are featuring themed drinks and menus.

Marcia Huff, the owner of Barbecue & Bourbon said the event is a great way to kick off spring and get ready for race season. “No. 1, people are excited to be out of the house every year because you’ve been in all winter and this is our chance to get back,” she said. ‘It’s uplifting I think. It’s hopeful. It’s fun.”

At Tacos & Tequila on Main, owner Gerardorios Rios shared what he has planned for Mardi Gras visitors.

A Speedway chamber website lists all the participating restaurants and their special Mardi Gras menus.