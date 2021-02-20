All Indiana

Speedway restaurants bring cajun taste to customers for Mardi Gras

by: Randall Newsome
Posted: / Updated:

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The town’s restaurants on Main Street are giving people a taste of New Orleans to celebrate the Mardi Gras season.

The seventh annual Mardi Gras in Speedway got underway Friday and continues through Saturday. Six restaurants are featuring themed drinks and menus.

Marcia Huff, the owner of Barbecue & Bourbon said the event is a great way to kick off spring and get ready for race season. “No. 1, people are excited to be out of the house every year because you’ve been in all winter and this is our chance to get back,” she said. ‘It’s uplifting I think. It’s hopeful. It’s fun.”

At Tacos & Tequila on Main, owner Gerardorios Rios shared what he has planned for Mardi Gras visitors.

A Speedway chamber website lists all the participating restaurants and their special Mardi Gras menus.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

County singer Jackson Michelson talks with Entertainment Insider

All Indiana /

Indiana bill to repeal licenses to carry handguns advances

Indiana News /

I-Team 8 looks at Carmel police’s new traffic-stop database

I-Team 8 /

Indy Burmese community looks to legislators to respond to Myanmar military coup

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.