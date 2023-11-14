Spin Master Games: ‘If you know you know’

Game Day: If you know you know

“It’s time for a fun-filled GAME NIGHT, and we want to express our gratitude to Spin Master Games for providing us with today’s entertainment!

Our fantastic hosts, April Simpson and Katiera Winfrey, enthusiastically joined in the excitement as they played the thrilling game “If You Know You Know.”👀

Here at All Indiana, we love to keep things fresh and exciting!

Whether it’s exploring different cuisines, grooving to diverse music, or engaging in entertaining games, you can always expect the unexpected when you tune in with us during your afternoon.

Well, you know what they say, “If you know, then you know!” 😉

Be sure to check out the video above to find out what our team thought of this game.

Perhaps you’ll be inspired to bring it home and enjoy some quality family time with it!