Tasty Takeout: Noodles & Company

At Noodles and Company, the spotlight is on a delectable addition to their menu, and Carrie Brown and Charles Walls are set to showcase this exciting new dish from the popular chain.

We are introducing the Pepper Infused Chicken Prosciutto Tortelloni, featuring an irresistible new Gouda cheese sauce.

This mouthwatering creation will be exclusively available for reward members from January 31, 2024, through February 13, offering them an early taste of culinary innovation.

Subsequently, the new dish will be released to the general public on February 14, 2024, inviting everyone to enjoy the flavors crafted by Noodles and Company.