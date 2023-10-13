Tasty Takeout: The Saint Shack at Metazoa Brewing Co.

Metazoa Brewing Co. and The Saint Shack are set to deliver a Halloween-themed culinary experience as Lauren Frederick, Vice President of Metazoa, joins forces with Chef Joshua Huffman from The Saint Shack for a delectable doubleheader event.

The event will feature a menu of Halloween-inspired dishes, including Boudin Balls, Mini Bagel Dogs, Cobra Dog Loaded Fries, and more. Attendees can expect a mouthwatering journey through these festive treats that are sure to delight the taste buds.

In addition to the food offerings, there will also be a discussion about the upcoming Pints and Paint event, which promises an evening filled with creativity and libations.

This collaboration between Metazoa and The Saint Shack is a perfect opportunity for food and craft beer enthusiasts to savor the flavors of the season and enjoy a Halloween-themed culinary experience. The event offers a unique blend of food, local craft beer, and artistic inspiration, making it a must-visit occasion for those looking to celebrate the Halloween season.

Metazoa has long been known for its commitment to brewing exceptional craft beers, and this collaboration with The Saint Shack adds a culinary dimension to their offerings. Chef Joshua Huffman’s expertise in creating dishes pairs perfectly with Metazoa’s craft beer selections.