The ‘Purpose Pusher’ helps to celebrate All-Star Gospel explosion

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Jacinda Jacobs, known for her distinctive expertise as a business strategist and media coach, assumes the role of host for the NBA All-Star Gospel Celebration at the historic Madam CJ Walker Theatre for the third consecutive year.

With her blend of skills and insights, Jacobs is poised to illuminate the purpose and significance behind this esteemed event, infusing it with anticipation as we wait for the weekend-long series of festivities.

She captured us with her charisma and passion, further cementing her reputation as a dynamic presence in both the business and entertainment realms.

For those eager to learn more about Jacinda’s multifaceted talents, additional information can be found by clicking here.

