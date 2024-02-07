Traveling exhibit shows rich history of basketball in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- A new traveling exhibit in honor of All-Star Weekend, titled “The Index”, will showcase the rich history of basketball in the state of Indiana.

Capital Improvement Board of Marion County and the Indiana Historical Society are partnering to make it happen.

The Index will be open to the public 10am to 6pm from Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 18.

Entry is free.

The Index will consist of Indiana’s impact on the origins of professional basketball, a Chuck Taylor All-Star exhibit, and video footage of basketball history over the decades.