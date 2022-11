All Indiana

Unique ways to revamp classic holiday dishes

With Thanksgiving just one week away, you may be looking to revamp the traditional holiday dishes.

Chef Abbie Gellman, registered dietician and a culinary connoisseur, joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to share how you can add a twist to family recipes or keep dishes on the healthier side.

For more from her visit:

ChefAbbieGellman.com

DelMonteFresh.com