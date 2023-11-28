Vocalist, George Perris releases new Christmas album

World-renowned vocalist George Perris has just released his highly-anticipated Christmas album, titled “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!”

This enchanting musical masterpiece offers a fresh take on timeless, heartwarming Christmas classics while embracing the spirit of the season in three different languages.

To experience the magic, simply click here to listen to the album.

On December 7th, George will treat fans to the music video for the title track, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” a cherished song from his childhood.

You can watch a private stream of this festive visual, a precursor to George’s upcoming TV special of the same name, set to air globally and across the U.S. on PBS channels.

The album not only encapsulates the joy and togetherness of the season but also showcases a breathtaking rendition of “Ave Maria” and features George’s cover of Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree.”

George’s hour-long worldwide TV special, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!” was filmed live at the Piraeus Municipal Theater in his hometown of Athens, Greece, and showcases his live performance with an 18-piece big band.

Beyond his music, he also serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, dedicated to addressing child abuse, and is an International Ambassador for the Horatio Alger Association, a nonprofit organization offering scholarships to students facing adversity.

To get a sneak peek of this heartwarming special, PRESS HERE.